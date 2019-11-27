Four local runners qualify for CIF state finals

FROM LEFT: Brawley CIF State cross country qualifiers Cristopher Carrillo, Alissa Moreno, Coach Obeso and Albert Rodriguez. Central's Luis Sandoval also qualified for the state meet to be held in Fresno this Saturday. COURTESY PHOTO

SAN DIEGO — The CIF-SDS cross country, held over the weekend at Balboa park here, were a mixed-bag for Imperial Valley schools.

Unlike the past two years, when the Holtville boys managed to place highly enough in the Division V race to make it to the state finals in Fresno as a crew, there were no local team qualifiers. There were, however, four locals who earned a state berth as individuals, along with one very (very) near miss.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.