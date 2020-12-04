Freeman’s cleats to benefit Brawley youth sports

Bidding will be open through Dec. 18 for these game day cleats worn by Royce Freeman for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats weekend. Proceeds will benefit the Brawley Parks and Recreation Department. COURTESY PHOTO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman will be selling his shoes after Sunday’s game here against the Chiefs.

The Imperial Valley native, who is on the short list of all-time greatest athletes in local history, is one of dozens of athletes across the National Football League who will be doing the same with the one-of-a-kind cleats they’ll wear for My Cause My Cleats weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.