Freshman QB helps Cats cage Tigers in IVL opener
Brawley Union Highs’s Nathan Torrez runs the ball against Imperial High during a Conference football game on Friday in Brawley. October 4th, 2019 SERGIO BASTIDAS PHOTO 

BRAWLEY — If Imperial Valley League teams didn’t know about Brawley Union High’s freshman quarterback Ethan Gutierrez before Friday, they certainly know about him now.

Gutierrez led the Wildcats to a 30-23 victory over Imperial in the IVL opener for both teams at Warne Field here on Friday. The 14-year-old had a rushing touchdown and a passing score that gave Brawley its 16-0 halftime lead.

