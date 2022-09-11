Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
HOLTVILLE- This past Thursday afternoon, the Central Spartans girls golf team traveled across Highway 111 to take on the Holtville Vikings on their home turf at Barbara Worth Country Club. The Spartans' stellar line-up filled with a mix of veterans and newcomers overcame the Vikings finishing with 306-372 strokes, yet both teams remained in high spirits throughout the match.
Leading the Vikings was junior Rachel Macias, who is one of this year’s veteran leaders as long-time coach Chad Van Ackers enters a rebuilding year. While Macias’ decision to join the team resulted mainly from a desire to venture into new territory, the young player could not be happier with her choice. For some, golf may seem strictly an individual sport with little social interaction, and pair that with its slow pace, it is not necessarily a fan favorite. However, Macias has quite a different perspective, she describes the game as not only a great pastime but also as “friendly, fun, and social.”
