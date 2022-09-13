Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO- On Monday afternoon the Southwest girl's tennis team hosted the Brawley Wildcats to kick off league play. Both teams were oozing with excitement, confidence, and passion, with the Southwest Eagles being led by head coach Danilo Montialli while the Wildcats had head coach Ernesto Montesinos leading the charge. The long, hot battle ended with a close finish as the Eagles defeated the Wildcats 10-8.
Behind Montesinos was senior captain Athenas Aceves, who describes the sport as one made up of dedication, consistency, and a positive attitude. While Aceves played her ‘last first’ high school match, the emotions were all positive. Aceves may be bidding farewell to the long car rides and the sing-alongs that occur during every road trip, but her powerful shots, quick feet, and great shot placement will not end until the last match is played in October. As a veteran and the first to be leading every cheer, Aceves tries not to sweat the small stuff instead she encourages teammates to “just focus on the good stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.