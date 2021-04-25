Graduation day for 10 local karate students
Students, judges and teachers gather for a picture following black belt exams at K.W. Karate/Tae Kwon Do Center in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Sisters AnnaValeria (left) and Elizabeth Hernandez spar during Saturday’s Chuck Norris System black belt exams at K.W. Karate/Tae Kwon Do Center in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – Waiting the in the wings while one of his classmates was completing a karate forms demonstration for the judges, Izaiah Singh was trying to get the feeling back in his foot.

“My leg fell asleep,” he explained quietly as he tried to shake it back to life.

United Fighting Arts Federation Region 1 Chairman Kenneth Herrara assists student Anthony Jessee with his new belt Saturday following black belt exams at K.W. Karate/Tae Kwon Do Center in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS
K.W. students AnnaValeria Hernandez and Erin Arbogast watch one of their classmates perform Saturday during black belt exams at K.W. Karate/Tae Kwon Do Center in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS

