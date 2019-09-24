GRIDIRON GREATS: Thrilling performances highlight a 6-1 Week 5
Adrenaline junkies could find a lot to love in Friday’s high school football action. Four of the seven contests went down to the wire, and there plenty of big plays and performances all away around.

Imperial, Calipatria and Brawley all finished on the right side of these nail-biters, edging Monte Vista, Desert Mountain and Cibola, respectively. Defending IVL champ Central suffered its second close loss in a row, falling to Christian, 31-28.

