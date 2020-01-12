CALEXICO — So far in the 2019-20 season the Vincent Memorial girls’ basketball team has played in 12 games, and each of those 12 games has ended with a Scots win.

The latest in this unbroken line of conquests came on Saturday, when the Scots hosted San Ysidro in the second of a two-game series with the Cougars. The two teams previously met up in San Diego on Dec. 4, with the Scots prevailing 52-33. This time a faster tempo led to more points but a like outcome, with Vincent clocking San Ysidro, 71-59.

