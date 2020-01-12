Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Already a daily home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your daily (Sun-Sat) home delivery subscription includes Premium Plus digital access. Premium Plus offers unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus sections.
Already a weekend home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your weekend (non-daily) home delivery subscription includes Premium digital access. To access Premium Plus content, you must upgrade to a daily subscription or a Premium Plus digital access subscription.
Get unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus content with our Premium Plus - Digital Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. Additionally, receive daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press.
Get unlimited access to Premium content with our Premium - Digital Access Subscription. Access exclusive sections including Local News, Sports, Probe, Opinion and more. Additionally, receive Sunday and Monday home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press.
Get unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus content for one full day with our Premium Plus - Digital Access One-Day Pass. Get instant access for one full day (24 hours) without a digital access subscription or a daily home delivery subscription.
Vincent Memorial's Delta Nelson (center) turns upcourt after securing a rebound while Alexandria Swift (11) points out an outlet during the Scots' 71-59 home win over the San Ysidro Cougars on Saturday. PHOTO AARON BODUS
Vincent Memorial's Delta Nelson (center) turns upcourt after securing a rebound while Alexandria Swift (11) points out an outlet during the Scots' 71-59 home win over the San Ysidro Cougars on Saturday. PHOTO AARON BODUS
CALEXICO — So far in the 2019-20 season the Vincent Memorial girls’ basketball team has played in 12 games, and each of those 12 games has ended with a Scots win.
The latest in this unbroken line of conquests came on Saturday, when the Scots hosted San Ysidro in the second of a two-game series with the Cougars. The two teams previously met up in San Diego on Dec. 4, with the Scots prevailing 52-33. This time a faster tempo led to more points but a like outcome, with Vincent clocking San Ysidro, 71-59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.