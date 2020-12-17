Gutierrez takes silver in Texas
Buy Now

Calexico’s Fanny Mae Gutierrez (left), pictured with coach Marcos Andrew Navarro, shows off the silver medal she won Dec. 5 at North American Grappling Association’s World Jiu-Jitsu Grappling Championships in Duncanville, Texas. COURTESY PHOTO

DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Calexico native Fanny Mae Gutierrez earned a silver medal here Dec. 5 at the North American Grappling Association’s World Jiu-Jitsu Grappling Championships.

Gutierrez, who competed as the no-gi welterweight (160 to 169.9 pounds) class of the beginners division, defeated Reese Spangler before submitting to Cat Ockman in the finals.

Gutierrez takes silver in Texas
Buy Now

Calexico’s Fanny Mae Gutierrez (left) celebrates her silver medal on the podium at the North American Grappling Association’s World Jiu-Jitsu Grappling Championships in Duncanville, Texas. Gutierrez lost in the finals to Cat Ockman (right). COURTESY PHOTO

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.