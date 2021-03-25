Hero’s journey
A white hearse carrying the body of El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos was escorted Wednesday afternoon from the Imperial County Coroner’s Office on Applestill Road to the city of Beaumont. Although the fallen agent is not from Beaumont, “With these times, this is the closest we could get him to Riverside Memorial, where he will be laid to rest at a later date,” Border Patrol Public Affairs Officer Anthony S. Garcia said. Flores-Bañuelos, 35, was killed March 15 on State Route 86 near Salton City when he was struck by a car while assisting another motorist. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and three children. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

