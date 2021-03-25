A white hearse carrying the body of El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos was escorted Wednesday afternoon from the Imperial County Coroner’s Office on Applestill Road to the city of Beaumont. Although the fallen agent is not from Beaumont, “With these times, this is the closest we could get him to Riverside Memorial, where he will be laid to rest at a later date,” Border Patrol Public Affairs Officer Anthony S. Garcia said. Flores-Bañuelos, 35, was killed March 15 on State Route 86 near Salton City when he was struck by a car while assisting another motorist. He leaves behind a pregnant wife and three children. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Hero’s journey
Tags
Vincent Osuna
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Right Now
- Humidity: 36%
- Cloud Coverage:32%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:39:10 AM
- Sunset: 06:57:47 PM
Today
Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 74F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High 72F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Inicia envío de cheques y tarjetas de estímulo
- Suspects in air gun shooting remain at large
- One year later, COVID still exacting a toll
- Imperial to dedicate roadway to fallen Marine
- Identifican a conductor de camioneta involucrada en accidente fatal
- City to annex land near mall
- Fundraiser underway for fallen BP agent
- Coach frustrated by state rules for cheerleaders
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Court cracking down on absent jurors
- Calipatria rec center gets a facelift
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.