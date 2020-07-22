High school sports fraught with new challenges
FILE PHOTO

BRAWLEY — Imperial Valley high school athletic directors will be meeting here Tuesday at 9 a.m. with CIF-San Diego Section Commissioner Joe Heinz to discuss plans for the 2020-21 high school sports season.

Under discussion will be how to schedule, prepare for and execute a high school sports season in the middle of a global pandemic. No two seasons are alike, of course, but this one figures to be REALLY different.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.