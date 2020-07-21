The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday that fall 2020 high school sports tentatively will begin in December and mostly be played over the winter months. The winter and spring sports seasons will be played simultaneously will stretch out deep into June. There also is a high likelihood games, especially winter ones, will be played to empty venues.

In a formal statement CIF it had “determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule.

