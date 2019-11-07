ESCONDIDO — It’s three down, one to go for Holtville volleyball. On Tuesday the Vikings punched their ticket to the CIF-SDS Division IV finals with an upset win over top-seeded Escondido Charter.

Upset might be too strong of a word here however, as the 12th-seeded Vikes looked like anything but underdogs against the White Tigers, needing just three sets to complete their night’s work in a 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 win.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

