BRAWLEY — After an opening night of competitive pool play games, Friday night’s action at the 2019 Brawley High Annual Varsity Girls Basketball tournament saw the same hard play but in some cases decidedly different results.

A case where a team had the toughest of tough games Thursday yet rebounded in the first of their Friday night matchups was the Holtville High Vikings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.