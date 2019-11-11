Holtville seeded 12 in CIF SoCal Div. V state tourney
The Holtville varsity volleyball team lets out a collective yell after taking down the Hoover Cardinals in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs at home on Nov.1 PHOTO AARON BODUS.

SACRAMENTO — The Holtville volleyball team will open its pursuit of the CIF SoCal Division V state title Tuesday as a No. 12 seed.

They’ll be playing the host No. 5 Trinity Classical Academy Knights, in Valencia, at 6 p.m.  The Knights went 19-8 overall and won the Heritage League with a 12-1 mark.

