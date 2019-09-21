Hornets enter win column with last-minute score
Calipatra High quarterback Kalin Sotelo (left) scans the field during the Hornets' game against Desert Christian Academy on Friday at Veterans' Field in Calipatria. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALIPATRIA — A clutch pass from quarterback Kalin Sotelo to wide receiver Hugo Cervantes in final half minute of play got the Calipatria Hornets their first win of the season, 29-21, over Desert Christian Academy at Veterans Field.

The game tied 21-21 with 29.5 seconds remaining, Calipatria set up for a field goal on third and goal from the 8-yard line. After the ball was snapped to Sotelo to hold for the kick, the senior QB instead kept it to himself, looked downfield and lofted it to Cervantes in the end zone for a touchdown pass.

