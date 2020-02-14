Hornets’ fledgling wrestling program grows up fast
Members of the Calipatria High School wrestling team indicate that they are number one after winning a second consecutive Citrus League championship in Calipatria last Thursday. COURTESY PHOTO

CALIPATRIA — At just 2 years old, the Calipatria High School wrestling program is still be a little green in the gills. It has no rich history to draw from, no sturdy scaffolding of institutional memory to prop it up.

And yet, the Hornets seem to be thriving for all their relative youth and inexperience, looking fully ambulatory as they dispatched all comers in an exhausting series of same-day duals en route to their second straight Citrus League championship here last Thursday.

