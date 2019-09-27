CALIPATRIA — It might be early in the volleyball season, but the showdown match between the Calipatria High Hornets and the West Shores Wildcats, both undefeated in Manzanita League play, had all the markings of a championship match.

West Shores took the match three games to two, holding off a determined Calipatria team that refused to give up, 25-15, 25-20, 24-26, 24-26 and 15-10.

