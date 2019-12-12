Hornets start fast but lose to Kearny in OT
Buy Now

Calipatria's Oscar Cervantes (1) fires a no-look pass during the first half of the Hornets' loss to the Kearny Komets in the first round of the Tiger Classic in Imperial on Wednesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

IMPERIAL — Playing in the first bracket-advancing game of the annual Tiger Classic here on Wednesday, the Calipatria boys basketball team got off to a rip-roaring start against the Kearny High Komets, banking an early 17-5 lead, which grew to 26-11 by the end of the first quarter.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, their early success seemed to gird the Komets for a Newtonian equal-and-opposite finish, culminating in a 66-60 overtime victory for the out-of-towners.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.