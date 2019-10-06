Hornets stymie Kofa for third straight win
Calipatria's Juan Nava (2) drags down Kofa's Eben Rico (1) during the first quarter of the Hornets' 34-20 win over the Kings on Friday. COURTESY PHOTO RANDY HOEFT VIA YUMA SUN

YUMA — The Calipatria Hornets are going streaking. Again. But this time they’re headed in the right direction.

After starting out the year on a 0-4 skid, the Hornets have now won three straight, with their latest triumph coming against the Kofa High Kings, whom they topped 34-20 on Friday in Arizona.

