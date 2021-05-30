EL CENTRO — With temperatures expected to reach close to 110 degrees by the end of the week, the Imperial Irrigation District’s energy department will deliver its summer readiness plan to the board of directors at their Tuesday meeting.

The energy explained in a memorandum that the summer readiness plan is a response to California market changes that impact IID’s load serving in extreme weather conditions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.