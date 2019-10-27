Imperial grad inducted into Menlo College Hall of Fame
James Guizar (left) recieves his plaque at the 2019 Menlo College Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Atherton last weekend. COURTESY PHOTO

ATHERON — The Imperial Valley has produced a number of top-notch wrestlers over the years, with programs in Imperial, Holtville, Calexico and especially Brawley each having their own rich traditions of success.

Last weekend one of those standouts, Imperial grad James Guizar, was honored for his excellence, being inducted into the Menlo College Hall of Fame.

A young James Guizar in the neutral position. COURTESY PHOTO
James Guizar (left) poses for a photo after winning the 2004 NAIA national championship at 141 pounds. COURTESY PHOTO

