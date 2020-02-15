Imperial hires David Shaw as head football coach

IMPERIAL — For the first time in 13 years, there will be a new face of the Imperial High School football program.

At its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday the Imperial Unified School District board confirmed the previously provisional hiring of David Shaw as varsity head ball coach. Shaw fills the seat vacated by Kerry Legarra, previously the longest-tenured coach in the Imperial Valley League, in a move that District Superintendent Bryan Thomason characterized as one typical of organizations that change and grow over time.

