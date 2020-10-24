IMPERIAL — Home field it’s not, but the Imperial High football players do have a place to work out for the near term.

The Imperial City Council on Oct. 21 unanimously approved allowing players to use Joshua and Sky Ranch parks for conditioning purposes only while following COVID guidance set for youth sports activities.

