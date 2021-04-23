Imperial resident tops class at San Felipe 250

Luis Fernando Garcia won the Class 11 division at Saturday’s San Felipe 250 off-road race. COURTESY PHOTO

SAN FELIPE, B.C., Mexico -- Imperial resident Luis Fernando Garcia finished first in his vehicle class Saturday at the SCORE International San Felipe 250 off-road race.

Garcia crossed the finish line in 12:07:21.810 to take first in Class 11.

