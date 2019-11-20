Imperial’s Carrasco keeps it (sort of) crimson, signs with University of Redlands
Imperial High's Monique Carrasco (center) signs her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Redlands next year, in a brief ceremony on Tuesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

IMPERIAL — When Imperial High School senior Monique Carrasco heads off to college next year, she won’t have to adjust her color palette too drastically.

Carrasco, a star guard for the Tigers’ perennially successful girls’ basketball squad, signed her National Letter of Intent to attend and shoot hoops at the University of Redlands in a brief ceremony in Imperial’s main gym on Tuesday.

