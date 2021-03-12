Imperial’s Garcia to make UFC debut on Saturday

MMA fighter Nasrat Haqparast (left) and Imperial Valley native Rafa Garcia. The two will be fighting in a lightweight bout during the UFC Vegas 21 event on Saturday at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley native Rafa Garcia will take the biggest stage of his professional mixed martial arts career on Saturday, when he makes his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut.

Garcia, who is currently undefeated, will be fighting Nasrat Haqparast in a lightweight bout during the UFC Vegas 21 event at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

