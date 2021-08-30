Imperial’s Noriega takes bronze in Scottsdale

Imperial’s Mike Noriega and his coach, Marcos Andrew Navarro (left), celebrate winning a bronze medal at the North American Grappling Association tournament held Aug. 21 in Scottsdale, Ariz. COURTESY PHOTO
SCOTTSDALE — Imperial’s Mike Noriega earned a bronze medal in a North American Grappling Association tournament held here at the Victorium on Aug. 21.
Noriega is an Air Force veteran who is best known as a pro boxer with 10 fights under his belt, including a 2014 loss to reigning IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant. He currently is a member of Imperial Valley’s God’s Gladiators martial arts club, coached by three-time NAGA world champion Marcos Andrew Navarro.
