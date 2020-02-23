Imperial’s Ortiz takes first at Masters, headlines field of eight state qualifiers from Valley
Imperial's Paul Ortiz (left) looks for an opening vs. Poway's Jacob Vale in the 162-pound CIF-SDS Masters final at Southwest High on Saturday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — For the second straight year eight local (male) wrestlers will be competing at the CIF State finals at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Imperial’s Paul Ortiz headlines this select bunch, taking first at 162 pounds at the CIF-SDS Masters wrestling finals at Southwest High School on Saturday — the only local wrestler to nab individual gold (and the first since Brawley’s Dane Martinez in 2018.)

