HOLTVILLE – Five wrestling mats will cover the floor of Holtville High School this Friday and Saturday, January 27-28, for the 59th Annual Holtville Rotary Invitational boys wrestling tournament at the John Kirchenbauer Sports Complex.

“We have about 35 teams, including all the schools from the Valley, and some from San Diego and some from Yuma,” said Holtville High Assistant Athletic Director Gabriel Ponce.

