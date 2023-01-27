Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Holtville high Viking Seth Iten (center, top) wins an Imperial Valley League boys wrestling match against the Imperial Tigers on Wednesday, January 25, at the Tigers’ gym in Imperial. PHOTO COURTESY JESUS ‘JQ’ QUESADA III
Holtville High School’s Fernando Rivera (center, background) wins an Imperial Valley League boys wrestling match against the Imperial Tigers on Wednesday, January 25, at the Tigers’ gym in Imperial. PHOTO COURTESY JESUS ‘JQ’ QUESADA III
Holtville high Viking Alvin Cordova (center, top) wins an Imperial Valley League boys wrestling match against the Imperial Tigers on Wednesday, January 25, at the Tigers’ gym in Imperial.
Imperial high Tiger Rick Ortiz (left) wins an Imperial Valley League boys wrestling match against the Holtville Vikings on Wednesday, January 25, at the Tigers’ gym in Imperial.
HOLTVILLE – Five wrestling mats will cover the floor of Holtville High School this Friday and Saturday, January 27-28, for the 59th Annual Holtville Rotary Invitational boys wrestling tournament at the John Kirchenbauer Sports Complex.
“We have about 35 teams, including all the schools from the Valley, and some from San Diego and some from Yuma,” said Holtville High Assistant Athletic Director Gabriel Ponce.
