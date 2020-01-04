JV Jamboree
A group of Central Spartans run the fast break during a game against the Southwest Eagles at the Imperial High-hosted JV Jamboree on Friday in which the Eagles ultimately beat the Spartans 38-36. PHOTO AARON BODUS
The Calexico JV girls' basketball team warms up with a weave drill ahead of a game against Holtville at the JV Jamboree tournament in Imperial on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS
One Holtville JVer passes the ball off to another in the Vikings' game against the Calexico Bulldogs at the JV Jamboree tournament in Imperial on Friday. The Vikings defeated the Bulldogs 28-17 in this late afternoon contest. PHOTO AARON BODUS
A member of the Imperial JV girls' basketball squad dribbles past a Southwest defender at the Tigers' JV Jamboree tournament on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

