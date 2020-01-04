JV Jamboree
Aaron Bodus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Right Now
46°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 61%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:45:04 AM
- Sunset: 04:49:03 PM
Today
Generally sunny. High 71F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 72F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Knife-wielding man fatally shot by El Centro police
- Body identified as missing Plainview woman; murder suspect sought
- Blue Angels to do 2021 practice demo
- Upcoming blood drive to benefit local cancer patient
- Legion post expects to rebound from setback
- Welcome to the decade: New babies help usher in 2020
- Acaban policías con vida de presunto ladrón en El Centro
- Judge denies motion to disqualify self from Jackson case
- Top stories of 2019 start with a buffet
- Detienen a menor de 16 años con 220 libras de metanfetamina
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.