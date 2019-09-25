Keyed-in Brawley finds best self in dominant win over Eagles
Buy Now

Brawley's Dilynn Gill (9) smashes one over the net during the final set of the Wildcats' 3-0 home win over the Southwest Eagles on Tuesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

BRAWLEY — The race for the 2019 Imperial Valley League Volleyball crown just got a new frontrunner.

Well, the Brawley Wildcats had always been something of a frontrunner. They were a preseason favorite, won their first three league matches of the year and have won or shared in every IVL title dating back to 2016. But on Tuesday, they showed they’re deadly serious about keeping that streak alive, dismantling the Southwest Eagles, 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-17).

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.