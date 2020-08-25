KXO to rebroadcast classic football matchups
Royce Freeman will be moving the chains again for the Imperial Tigers through the magic of radio. He’ll be among those featured in KXO Radio’s series of rebroadcasts of classic high school football games from the past decade. IVP FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — There will be high school football this fall, but the glow of Friday Night Lights will be that emanating from your radio dial.

KXO Radio has announced that, starting Friday, it will begin rebroadcasting classic high school football contests from the past decade on its AM1230 channel and on YouTube.

