Lady Eagles cinch up second straight IVL golf title
Members of the Southwes girls' golf team pose for a photo at a regular season match held at Las Barrancas Golf Club in Yuma earlier this year. COURTESY PHOTO AJ ESCALERA

EL CENTRO — After last year, the Southwest girls’ golf team had one (Imperial Valley League title) for the money. Now they’ve got two for the show (only time will tell if they can make it three to get ready in 2020).

The Lady Eagles secured an undefeated (10-0) season for themselves on Thursday, holding off second-place Palo Verde (8-2) by a collective score of 252 to 265 in their final match of the season at Blythe Municipal Golf Course.

