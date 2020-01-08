EL CAJON — Belatedly ringing in 2020 at the Grossmont New Year’s tournament Thursday through Saturday, the Holtville High School girls’ basketball team recovered from a lopsided, 75-34 loss at the hands of the Scripps Ranch Falcons to emerge as silver bracket champs after consecutive wins over Hoover, Cabrillo and Marina Highs.

The Vikings were initially competitive with the Falcons (who also own a win over the Calexico Bulldogs this season) in their pool play opener on Thursday. At the end of the first quarter, they were down but well within striking distance at 19-14.

