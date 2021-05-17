Lady Wildcats claim peak at Olympia tournament
Buy Now

The Brawley High School girls wrestling team won the Olympia Girls Wresting Tournament in San Diego on Saturday. COURTESY PHOTO

SAN DIEGO – The Brawley High School girls wrestling team took first place Saturday at the Goddess of Olympia Girls Wrestling Tournament at Olympian High School.

The Lady Wildcats won the big trophy with 139 points. Second place went to Mira Mesa High School, and Valley Center took third.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.