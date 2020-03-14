EL CENTRO — Athletics-related COVID-19 closures and cancellations continue to pile up. Since Thursday both the California Community College Athletics Association and Little League Baseball have been hit.

A letter from Little League International president Stephen D. Keener was circulated among organization volunteers on Thursday. The letter noted that, while the depth and breadth of Little League’s more than 6,500 affiliated programs in 84 countries precluded the possibility of direct enforcement at the unit level, the governing body recommended that “out of an abundance of caution” local leagues and teams adopt “a temporary suspension of all league activities until no earlier than April 6.

