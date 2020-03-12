YUMA — As the impact of novel coronavirus continues to ripple throughout the state of California and into the Imperial Valley, that impact that will be felt in local high school sports with a decision by Yuma Union High School District to temporarily halt all travel to California.

The Yuma Sun reported Wednesday that after several meetings, YUHSD decided Monday to cancel all school travel to California after California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the state of emergency.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

