Local football teams resume practice after CIF dead period
A Hornet lineman receives instruction at Tuesday's football practice in Calipatria. PHOTO AARON BODUS

Don’t look now, but it’s almost high school football season. It is still almost a month away but if this past June and July have proven anything, it’s that months don’t seem to have as much staying power as they ought to.

Tuesday was the first serious (read: mandatory) practice for most Valley teams since last fall, following a no-contact period (meaning coaches were barred from contact with players) that this year lasted from July 14 to 28.

A group of Tigers loosen up ahead of Tuesday's practice in Imperial. PHOTO AARON BODUS
A group of Spartans fight their way through sprints at Tuesday's practice in El Centro. PHOTO AARON BODUS

