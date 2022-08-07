IV Heat softball team

The I.V. Heat travelling softball team made up of 12-13-year-olds from Imperial Valley and Yuma recently won the Triple Crown West Coast championship in Lake Elsinore.

COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE ELSINORE-- The I.V. Heat travelling softball team made up of 12-13-year-olds from Imperial Valley and Yuma recently won the Triple Crown West Coast championship here.

The team defeated Mafia Athletics 09-Bateman from Murrieta/Temecula, 1-0, in the finals on July 26.

