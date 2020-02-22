The best of the San Diego Section’s best —including Central’s Andrew Castillo, Imperial’s Wolfgang Horner (both pictured) —converged on Southwest High on Friday for Day One of the CIF Masters wrestling tournament there. Day Two’s slate begins at 10 a.m. today and will feature the consolation, semifinal and final rounds. PHOTOS AARON BODUS
Masters at Work
Aaron Bodus
