Match-up adjustment yields win for Bulldogs
Calexico's Jesse Nunez (13) winds up to kick the ball during the Bulldogs' CIF-SDS Division II playoff game against Preuss UCSD on Monday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

CALEXICO — Using their best offensive player as a defender and scoring the only goal of the match off a header by fullback Daniel Benitez, the Calexico High Bulldog boys soccer team defeated the Preuss-UCSD High School Tritons 1-0 in a CIF Division II play-in game at Ward Field here Monday.

“Neither one of us wanted to make a mistake that would cost us the match,” said Calexico coach Javier Bernal. “In the end, we executed our set piece when we needed to and then managed the game time to win.”

