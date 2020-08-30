Matthew Self hired to lead young Calipatria squad
New Hornets Head Coach Matthew Self stands outside the football field at Calipatria High School. Self confirmed he had won the job Thursday on Facebook.

CALIPATRIA – The pendulum has come full swing for the Calipatria High School Football program with the hire of Matthew Self as head coach.

More than a year after the abrupt resignation of Mike Swearingen, who had been one of the Imperial Valley’s most senior gridiron czars, and roughly five months after the resignation of Swearingen’s only slightly younger interim replacement, Keith Smith Sr., Self, at 27, takes over the Hornets with the distinction of being the Valley’s youngest coach.

