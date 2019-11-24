Miscues cost Spartans in semifinal loss to Scripps Ranch
Central's Jonathan Medina looks for extra yardage on a carry during the Spartans' 49-24 loss to Scripps Ranch in the CIF-SDS Division III semifinals in San Diego on Friday. COURTESY PHOTO FLETCHER MAVITY

SAN DIEGO — On Friday night, in the CIF-SDS Division III semifinals, the Central Union Spartans managed to do something no other team has this football season.

Riding the next-level rapport between sophomore receiver Marcus Moore and senior QB Deniro Osuna, the Spartans were able to score three touchdowns against the top-ranked Scripps Ranch Falcons. Paired with a Jose Berlin-Torres field goal this gave the Spartans 24 points — easily the most Scripps Ranch has allowed in 2019.

