MY VIEW: Sports coverage takes a village

They say it takes a village to raise a child and I recently learned that it takes a Valley, in this case the Imperial Valley, to help this sportswriter and newspaper to cover Little League District 22 All-Star baseball.

First, covering any event for IVPress involves both publishing in our traditional print medium and the new-age digital-online reporting which we combined to cover the Little League All-Stars.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.