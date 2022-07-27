In yesterday's column, I wrote about the saying that “…it takes a village to raise a child” and how working on the IVPress’s recent coverage of the 2022 Little League District 22 All-Start baseball tournaments I found the saying popping up frequently in my head.
Originating from an African proverb, the saying conveys the message that it takes many people to provide a safe, healthy environment for children that they need to develop and flourish.
Over the past six weeks, I found the spirit that Valley youngsters deserved the opportunity to experience playing Little League, that I had myself had experienced as both a reporter and one-time Little League coach, was alive and well.
Having been away from covering Little League baseball for over a decade, this year’s tournaments exposed me to a new generation of dedicated D-22 volunteer administrators and coaches.
I also was reminded that it takes a Valley, the Imperial Valley, to help this sportswriter to cover the tournaments where as many as three games a night are played at various locations with the results determining who plays who and where the next day.
As the District 22 All-Star tournaments progressed from the Under-8 year old division to the Under-10’s, Under-12’s then the Juniors (12-14 years), I found myself working with supportive Little League managers and admins.
Without the help of those people who seemed to just appear at each level, and without the support and total commitment of the IVPress staff who made it a priority to get the information to the community, the coverage could not have been as successful as it was.
I was able to start our coverage by contacting current District 22 district administrator, John Quinonez, who gave me our first big story that 2022 was an expansion year for District 22 with the addition of Yuma, who moved to Little League after years of competing in Cal Ripken Baseball.
Quinonez also supplied me with contacts, the first of which was the Calexico Little League were I was directed to their U-8 All-Star coach, Mateo Sauceda.
Sauceda became my first interactive contact, supplying detailed information and some of the greatest pictures which can be seen on posts at the IVPress Sports Facebook page and our print editions.
Then Sauceda made the transition to the next levels of the District 22 All-Star tournaments easy, as he was also the coach of the Calexico U-10 All-Stars and was subsequently involved with the District 22 champion Calexico U-12 All-Stars.
Ultimately, Sauceda was literally my last contact, as he continued to be an information conduit on the Calexico All-Stars all the way to the U-12’s elimination at the Little League Section 7 tournament.
Another early contact who proved to be invaluable to me was Brawley LL president Aaron Tuck who updated me on not only how his league’s team fared at the various tournaments but also passing on pictures.
Tuck was also a great resource on locating other Little League presidents and providing and updating tournament brackets while then turning into a double-agent of sorts when he became the Brawley Junior All-Star manager.
El Centro Little League president Ivan Murrillo also was a key contributor as he also coached and supplied game details for the El Centro teams and was a major resource on the D-22 Junior season.
Imperial Little League president Jose Rodriguez was also there with contact information, pictures, and whatever I asked for.
During the U-12 District 22 All-Star tournament, I also had the pleasure of working with managers, Anthony Rodriguez of Brawley and Holtville’s Jeff Williams, who were always available to discuss their players and their games.
The same can be said about Junior All-Star managers Tuck, Imperial’s Joe Chairez, and Holtville’s Luis Avila all of whom were engaging to talk with and shared great insights into their teams and their games.
I found it interesting that all three Junior All-Star coaches independently confessed at some point to the same common goal; of helping their players transition from the Little League diamond to the 60’/90’ regulation diamond to be prepared for playing high school baseball.
As with my first contact Sauceda, it was fitting that the last person I engaged, Holtville LL president Jennifer Hulsey, became an invaluable source of both information and some great pictures.
Hulsey was the go-to for not just Holtville’s District 22 Junior All-Star tournament championship run but also the Section 7 tournament in Spring Valley where Holtville lost in the championship game.
All of the above demonstrated great enthusiasm for their players, which I found infectious, and their willingness to respond when I reached out helped make covering the All-Stars a true labor of love.
In the end, I wanted to take the opportunity to recognize these people, and more whom I may have inadvertently missed, and to thank them for their contributions to the IVPress’ All-Star coverage.
Being the Imperial Valley’s newspaper was made easier by the contributions of the community we serve.
