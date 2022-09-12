Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
For Calexico Bulldog Angel Vazquez the program allowed him to work on conditioning and strength training before entering the 22-23 basketball season. Vazquez highlighted how "basketball is a very physical sport, so the summer helped with getting me ready and I learned a lot this summer.” ODETT OCHOA PHOTO
Calexico junior Alberto Soto used this summer to focus on building up various muscle groups and expanding his social circle. According to Soto, “this summer has been great. I’ve been able to work out and have a hobby and the machines helped me focus on building muscle.” ODETT OCHOA PHOTO
CALEXICO-- As summer fell on the Imperial Valley and the regular summer heat began to limit what students could and could not do outside, Planet Fitness came knocking with a solution. For the first time, Planet Fitness (PF) in Calexico offered high school teens from the ages of 14-19 an opportunity to work out for free over the summer months. While this is a nationwide program, PF offered teens a gym membership able to be used at any facility across the country. Requirements to join this program included an online parent waiver and qualifying into the age range, parents of teens who enrolled in the program were also offered their free month. According to club general manager Ana Chavarin, the club had 1,600+ teens join the program.
To prepare for the kick-off of the summer program Chavarin and the PF staff prioritized cleanliness and brushed up on their tour skills, as this would be the first time many teens would step foot in a gym. As the months progressed so did the turnout, and the club recognized the unique opportunity they had to make an impact in the lives of young local teens.
