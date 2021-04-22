Preece takes 1st in IVL golf
Twelve local golfers teed up March 30 at Rams Hill Golf Club in Borrego Springs of the Imperial Valley League’s individual title. COURTESY PHOTO
Preece takes 1st in IVL golf
Imperial High School’s Demi Preece won the Imperial Valley League individual golf championship on March 30. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL – Playing in tough, windy conditions at the Rams Hill Golf Club in Borrego Springs, Imperial High School’s Demi Preece emerged on top in the Imperial Valley League girls individual golf championship March 30.

IHS Coach Dominic Paramo reported that the tournament involved the top 12 high school golfers of the Imperial Valley.

