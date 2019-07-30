RiSE Baseball wins San Diego World Series
The RiSE Baseball championship squad. TOP, FROM LEFT:  Victor Tapia, Daniel Zazueta, Ivan Guzman, Abel Villanueva, Kalel Hernandez, Ferny Estrella and Tavo Alvarez. BOTTOM, FROM LEFT: Daniel Ruiz, Ozzy Mendez, Robby Sanchez, Santiago Garza, Julian Lopez, Isaac Lopez, Nico Viesca and Jaime Palomino. COURTESY PHOTO

 

SAN DIEGO — RiSE Baseball, a travel team consisting of players from the Imperial and Yuma valleys ended six days of competition here as the U.S. Specialty Sports Association’s 12u AA champions of the 2019 San Diego World Series.

The tournament began July 23 with 20 teams from around the country in the 12u AA class competing. RiSE Baseball advanced through the group stage and went 3-0 in the single-elimination playoffs. In the finals, RiSE edged the Phantom Elite of Peoria, Ariz., 3-2, in a nail-biter to take the tournament title, Manager Rick Sanchez said.

A player from RiSE Baseball sports a championship ring from the USSSA San Diego World Series, held July 23-28 in San Diego. COURTESY PHOTO

