Ruiz unfazed by continued underdog status
On June 1 Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22 KOs) pulled off one of boxing’s all-time upsets by the odds. As an anywhere from 13-to-1 to 30-to-1 underdog (depending on the sportsbook), Ruiz went out and knocked former WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) all around Madison Square Garden, flooring him twice in the seventh round en route to a TKO that bestowed four large, impractical, but highly prestigious pants-fasteners upon the Imperial Valley native.

It was a titanic achievement, instantly drawing comparisons to Buster Douglas’ 1990 KO of Mike Tyson (though Ruiz was not quite as big of an underdog as Douglas, and Joshua, by common consensus, is not half the fighter Tyson was) or Hashid Ramman’s win over unified champ Lennox Lewis in 2001.

